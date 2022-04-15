 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rainier man pleads not guilty to child molestation

Henry Alan Platt, 33, of Rainier pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of the felony of first-degree child molestation in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Kelso police arrested Platt on March 31 for suspicion of molesting a child twice about eight years ago in Kelso.

Police were notified of the alleged crimes in February and the minor provided details to an Everett counselor in March, according to a police report.

Platt posted his $60,000 bond earlier this month and his Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is scheduled for June 28.

