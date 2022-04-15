Rainier man pleads not guilty to child molestation

Henry Alan Platt, 33, of Rainier pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of the felony of first-degree child molestation in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Kelso police arrested Platt on March 31 for suspicion of molesting a child twice about eight years ago in Kelso.

Police were notified of the alleged crimes in February and the minor provided details to an Everett counselor in March, according to a police report.

Platt posted his $60,000 bond earlier this month and his Cowlitz County Superior Court trial is scheduled for June 28.

