Rainier homeowner shoots armed burglary suspect, police say

RAINIER — A Rainier homeowner shot and injured an armed burglary suspect early Sunday after they exchanged gunfire. The suspect was injured and arrested and the homeowner was not injured, officials say. 

Oregon State Police say Rainier officers responded to a report of a home burglary in the 600 block of West C Street on Sunday and arrested the suspect without incident.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. 

Police are continuing the investigation. 

