Rainier homeowner shoots armed burglary suspect, police say

RAINIER — A Rainier homeowner shot and injured an armed burglary suspect early Sunday after they exchanged gunfire. The suspect was injured and arrested and the homeowner was not injured, officials say.
Oregon State Police say Rainier officers responded to a report of a home burglary in the 600 block of West C Street on Sunday and arrested the suspect without incident.
The suspect was transported to the hospital.
Police are continuing the investigation.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today