PORTLAND — Authorities say Kenneth R. Pruitt, 42, of Seattle, is the suspect who led police on a chase through multiple counties in Washington state, including Cowlitz, before being apprehended in the Portland area Sunday night, according to Sgt. Kevin Allen of the Portland Police Bureau.

Currently held at the Multnomah County Detention Center in downtown Portland, Pruitt faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, escape in the third degree, and aggravated harassment.

Allen said officers of the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct did not engage in the pursuit. Still, an officer with the Portland Police Bureau did perform a PIT maneuver and thus ended the vehicle chase and launched a foot chase.

Pruitt was later taken into custody by Washington State Troopers and officers of the Portland Police Bureau.

Allen said Pruitt allegedly resisted arrest, attempted to bite an officer, and spat on a firefighter.

Tacoma Police Public Information Officer Wendy Haddow told The Daily News that just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Pruitt was involved in a domestic violence episode in which he allegedly choked and stabbed a person with a pencil. He then fled from the scene in the victim’s car.

According to Washington State Patrol, Pruitt struck a vehicle in the southbound lane of Interstate 5 just before entering Cowlitz County.

WSP spokesperson Trooper Will Finn said Pruitt was driving between 80 to 100 mph.