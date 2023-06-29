Longview police say four suspects attempted to steal an entire ATM Tuesday after ripping the machine from its base at the Umpqua Bank drive-thru, as stated by the department's Facebook page.

According to the police, the suspects used a stolen Ford pickup truck and chain in their failed attempt to swipe the ATM from the bank located at 1225 Washington Way. Police say the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

The Ford pickup truck, that was later identified as being stolen from Clark County, was found by Longview Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

There was a brief police chase that was called off due to the crime not meeting state requirements to continue with the pursuit, police say.