Police seize thousands of dollars worth of illegal narcotics in Longview Tuesday

Longview police seized more than a pound of illegal narcotics worth more than $7,000 Tuesday night in Longview from a man they call a “large-scale drug trafficker” in Cowlitz County.

Police arrested Kyle Carriker, 26, of Longview on Tuesday after seizing 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine, 1/4 of a pound of heroin and 280 counterfeit oxycodone pills from an apartment in the 1800 block of Washington Way in Longview.

The oxycodone was found in a black tube in a toilet, the methamphetamine on the living room floor and the heroin in the bedroom, police say.

Officers arrived with a search warrant around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. They knocked down the apartment door with a ram when no one answered and said they saw Carriker leaving a hallway that led to the bathroom and bedroom, according to the police report. Multiple people were in the apartment, police say.

Police estimate the recovered pills would sell for $2,500 and the heroin for $4,800 on the street. The oxycodone pills were counterfeit, police say, and made with fentanyl. Both oxycodone and fentanyl are synthetic opioids which can be prescribed for pain, but fentanyl is much stronger. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration considers fentanyl 100 times stronger than morphine.

Officers also say they confiscated a Stoeger 9mm black pistol from the apartment; a 9mm round in Carriker’s pocket; and $3,220 in cash on Carriker.

Carriker was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, possession of heroin with the intent to deliver, possession of a schedule II drug with intent to deliver, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bail was set at $35,000 Wednesday, and he was released from Cowlitz County Jail on Thursday. His arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 10 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Carriker has two unresolved cases from 2021 in Cowlitz County Superior Court as well. Those cases include other felony drug charges, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

