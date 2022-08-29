Police seize $300,000 in fentanyl, heroin in Kelso on Thursday

The Longview Police Street Crimes Unit seized more than $300,000 worth of fentanyl pills, heroin and powdered fentanyl, as well as a stolen handgun from a Kelso residence Thursday.

Kelso resident David Paul Newton, 45, was arrested during the investigation by the Street Crimes Unit, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Team and Kelso police.

When detectives arrived to serve a search warrant at Newton’s residence at the 600 block of East Pine Way in Kelso at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Newton fled on foot and threw his backpack on the roof of a nearby house, police allege. Officers found him shortly after hiding in a nearby residence.

Officers seized about 28,000 counterfeit Oxycodone pills, commonly known to be fentanyl, nearly three pounds of heroin, three-quarters of a pound of powdered fentanyl and more than $5,000 cash from the backpack and residence, Longview police Capt. John Reeves said.

Police reportedly found a CZP-07 9mm handgun in Newton’s vehicle, and records showed it was stolen, according to police documents. Newton is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of 10 prior felony convictions, the report stated.

Newton was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of a scheduled II controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He was released Friday on a $250,000 bond. Newton’s arraignment is set for Sept. 8 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.