Police seek suspect in more than 30 armed robberies in Clark County and Oregon

Law enforcement agencies from Southwest Washington and Oregon are looking for information about a man investigators believe is responsible for more than 30 armed robberies since April.

Since April 17, officers throughout the Portland metro area have investigated robberies at coffee shops, hotels, auto parts stores, takeout restaurants, a cosmetics store, gas stations and at least one adult store, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Each time, the man displayed a handgun, demanded cash and then ran away, a police news release states.

Surveillance video from several robberies captured the suspect, who police describe as a white man, between 30 and 35 years old, with brown hair and a brown beard. He stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and usually wears a face covering and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity or whereabouts should call 911, the news release states. Police warn people not to approach the man because he is considered armed and dangerous.

The robberies have also been investigated by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Washougal Police Department, Portland Police Bureau, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham Police Department, Lake Oswego Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, West Linn Police Department and Gladstone Police Department in Oregon.

