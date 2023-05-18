One man accused of kidnapping a person at gunpoint is under arrest after carjacking a victim in Chehalis, according to the Chehalis Police Department. The alleged carjacking ended in Woodland late Wednesday night.

James Bernard Hobbs-Fletcher, who was born in 1993, was taken into custody after he and another man allegedly carjacked a victim at gunpoint before 9:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Northwest Chamber in Chehalis.

Hobbs-Fletcher was placed in Lewis County Jail after being booked on suspicion of kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-degree felony harassment, second-degree malicious mischief and vehicle theft, according to a Chehalis Police Department press release.

The second suspect, described as a heavy-set man with dark skin wearing a white T-shirt, is still on the loose, with his last known whereabouts being between milepost 45 and 50 on Interstate 5 between Kelso and Castle Rock.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman told The Daily News the second suspect was possibly dropped off in Vader.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chehalis Police Department at 360-748-8605 or Dispatch at 360-740-1105.

The Chehalis police say the Cowlitz Sheriff's Office, Castle Rock Police Department, Kalama Police Department, and the Woodland Police Department assisted with the arrest.