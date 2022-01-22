 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Police search for Port of Kalama theft suspect

Port of Kalama theft suspect

Surveillance footage caught a woman allegedly vandalizing and stealing items at the Port of Kalama. 

 Kalama Police Department, Contributed

KALAMA — Officers are looking for a woman suspected in vandalizing and stealing items from the Port of Kalama at night.

Police shared surveillance images of a vehicle and the long-haired woman carrying a bag.

Those with information are asked to contact the department at 360-673-2165 or records@kalamapolice.com.

More than 30 companies are located at the Port of Kalama, which has its main office on West Marine Drive, according to its website. 

