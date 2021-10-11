 Skip to main content
Police search for attempted carjacking, drug possession suspect in Woodland
Woodland suspect

The suspect in an alleged attempted carjacking Friday in Woodland is caught on surveillance video. 

 Woodland Police Department, Contributed

WOODLAND — Police are searching for a white man who allegedly tried to carjack a woman on Old Pacific Highway on Friday after reportedly being passed out behind the wheel at a gas station.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Woodland officers responded to a welfare check at the Belmont Loop Chevron after they received a report of a man “slumped over the wheel” in a blue 2011 BMW parked next to a gas pump, said Sgt. James Keller.

Keller said the suspect fled on foot to Old Pacific Highway when approached by officers. He said the gas station surveillance caught the suspect trying to open the door of a woman’s locked car along the road. The suspect held onto the handle as she drove away, fell, then continued to run down Old Pacific Highway. 

Police said they could not detain him at the gas station without probable cause of a crime. 

Police report the man is facing charges of second-degree robbery for the alleged carjacking, as well as making false statements to law enforcement for giving officers a suspected fake name. He also is facing possession of drugs with the intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a firearm.

People with information on the suspect can call the Woodland Police Department at 360-225-6965 and give the case No. W21-727.

