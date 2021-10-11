Police search for attempted carjacking, drug possession suspect in Woodland

WOODLAND — Police are searching for a white man who allegedly tried to carjack a woman on Old Pacific Highway on Friday after reportedly being passed out behind the wheel at a gas station.

Man found dead in Woodland Safeway parking lot Tuesday; police suspect overdose WOODLAND — A 20-year-old man from the Seattle area was found dead from a suspected overdose Tuesday while parked in a vehicle at the Woodland …

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Woodland officers responded to a welfare check at the Belmont Loop Chevron after they received a report of a man “slumped over the wheel” in a blue 2011 BMW parked next to a gas pump, said Sgt. James Keller.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Keller said the suspect fled on foot to Old Pacific Highway when approached by officers. He said the gas station surveillance caught the suspect trying to open the door of a woman’s locked car along the road. The suspect held onto the handle as she drove away, fell, then continued to run down Old Pacific Highway.

Police said they could not detain him at the gas station without probable cause of a crime.

Police report the man is facing charges of second-degree robbery for the alleged carjacking, as well as making false statements to law enforcement for giving officers a suspected fake name. He also is facing possession of drugs with the intent to distribute and unlawful possession of a firearm.

People with information on the suspect can call the Woodland Police Department at 360-225-6965 and give the case No. W21-727.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.