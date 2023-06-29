A Black man who works in Longview is suing two former Longview AMPM gas station employees and the company that owns the store for discriminating against him because of his race.

Longview police say the former employees of the 15th Avenue gas station have a history of being disorderly and calling the police on customers.

In April, Anthony Vernon Simmons, 43, of Portland filed the $100,000 lawsuit in federal court, alleging one employee, Audry McQueen, 35, hurled racists comments, including the N-word, at him and threatened him, while another employee, Shalleena Esperanz Canizal, 34, falsely accused Simmons of a crime, according to the lawsuit.

Simmons declined to be interviewed by The Daily News, and no trial date has been set.

The lawsuit states Simmons has become “hyper-vigilant when working inside his (Longview) car-garage alone” since he last visited in 2022 the AMPM gas station located at 710 15th Ave., across from Lake Sacajawea Park and near the Pancake House.

Simmons didn’t return to work for at least a month out of fear of retaliation, the lawsuit states, and he allegedly found a noose inside the bed of his truck shortly before the lawsuit was filed. Neither Simmons nor his lawyer Jesse Merrithew of Levi Merrithew Horst PC of Portland answered whether a police report was filed after finding the noose.

The lawsuit alleges McQueen and Canizal violated a Washington state law that prohibits discrimination in places of public accommodation. It also says Ramji LLC, the company owned by Anjana Sarad and Manoj Sarad, is liable for its employees’ discriminatory acts.

Anjana Sarad declined commenting to The Daily News and the pair’s lawyers Timothy J. Calderbank of Landerhold, P.S. in Vancouver and Rory W. Leid of Wathen, Leid, Hall, & Rider PC in Seattle did not return phone calls to The Daily News.

Court documents do not list lawyers for McQueen and Canizal.

AMPM The AM/PM gas station at 710 15th Ave on Wednesday, June 28, in Longview.

Timeline

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Tacoma, states at about 11 p.m. Jan. 21, 2022, Simmons left Don Pedro’s Mexican Restaurant on Oregon Way and stopped at the AMPM for napkins.

McQueen yelled to Simmons “move your truck, boy” when he parked at the loading zone before the AMPM’s entrance, according to the lawsuit. After Simmons called McQueen a racist, she again asked Simmons to leave and called him the N-word multiple times, the suit alleges.

A Longview man inside the store that night wrote a similar recount in a police statement. He told police that Simmons asked the clerk to respect him after a back-and-forth discussion in which she eventually called him “boy” and the N-word, and both of them threw items at each other.

The lawsuit alleges that Simmons shoved a display case of sunglasses off the counter out of frustration over the clerk’s racist comments. McQueen whipped out what appeared to be a collapsible baton and tried to strike Simmons, following him and threatening him as he left the store, the lawsuit states.

In records retrieved from Cowlitz County 911, Canizal identifies herself in a 911 call that evening, and a person in the background can be heard saying the N-word at least once.

“I have a Black man who’s literally damaging my products,” Canizal says in the call.

Canizal tells the dispatcher the man picked up shelving units located behind the register and “threw them at us,” but does not describe if anything provoked him.

She says, “He assaulted both cashiers here” and asks for an ambulance because one cashier had an injury.

A police report from that night states Longview police Officer Hieu Ngo saw a minor cut on the back of McQueen’s right ring finger, which she said occurred after Simmons threw a plastic case at her. Ngo writes that medical crews wrapped her finger but the bleeding had already stopped, and no further medical attention was needed.

He writes McQueen used the N-word “to describe Anthony (Simmons) more than once in my presence.”

According to the lawsuit, after Simmons left the gas station, he was pulled over by a different officer a few blocks away and let go 45 minutes later. That officer apologized to Simmons, telling him “this was not an isolated incident with this gas station,” the lawsuit states.

Longview Capt. Branden McNew said no one was cited after the January 2022 call, but police discussed whether any of the parties involved committed a crime.

McNew said similar “disorderly, provocative and unprofessional behavior” occurred at the gas station when McQueen and Canizal worked there.

“... During the time period of this incident, I recall we had responded to a slough of reports at this AMPM where certain staff members, specifically the ones mentioned in this case, were being the instigators of negative interactions with other customers,” McNew writes in an email.