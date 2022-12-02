Police say Kelso shoplifting arrest Monday leads to recovered stolen vehicle, bags of credit cards

Two Pierce County residents allegedly stole items Monday from the Wilco Farm Store in Kelso and used a reportedly stolen car to flee.

Kelso police arrested Luke Thomas Lindsey, 27, of Tacoma and Christine Sunshine Tucksen, 41, or Graham Monday, according to court documents, and found additional alleged stolen items in their vehicle.

Kelso police were dispatched around around 4 p.m. to the Wilco at 200 South Kelso Dr., according to a police report.

A store manager told police a woman stole a pair of $300 Danner boots and left in a black Hyundai Elantra with a custom license plate that read "CAR PASS," driven by a man, who was also seen "stuffing his pockets with merchandise," the report states.

The report says Kelso Police Officer Andrew Voelker confronted the two suspects soon after outside the Sportsman's Warehouse at 351 Three Rivers Dr.

Lindsey gave two fake names, Voelker reports, and officers found wire cutters allegedly stolen from Wilco on him.

When asked if they could search the Hyundai, Lindsey allegedly said no because it wasn't his vehicle. He said he didn't know if the car was stolen when asked by the officer, but Tucksen said it was. Running the vehicle identification number showed the vehicle was stolen out of Tacoma, the report states.

Police say Lindsey was using a screwdriver in place of a key to turn the car on and hiding that the ignition was stripped by covering it with a shirt.

In a separate probable cause statement, police report they also found "multiple backpacks and purses throughout" the vehicle. Within the bags was a collection of credit, identification and gift cards.

One person whose reported stolen items were found in the vehicle told police a white female had stolen her purse from her shopping cart and left in a vehicle similar to the recovered stolen Hyundai, the report states. The location of the alleged theft is not listed in the document.

Tucksen allegedly told police the pair came to the Longview-Kelso area to rob local businesses.

Also, when Lindsey exited Voelker's patrol car, the officer says he found a loaded handgun on the floorboard, a report states.

Lindsey was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon without a permit.

Tucksen was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree theft. Both were in Cowlitz County Jail as of Friday afternoon. Both of their arraignments are on Thursday.