Police remove homemade explosive from Kelso elementary school playground Monday

Kelso officers removed a small, homemade explosive found by a student on a Kelso elementary school playground Monday.

Kelso police were notified around 8:30 a.m. that a student found an explosive at Wallace Elementary School in the 1200 block of South Fifth Avenue. The student handed the explosive to the principal, who called the authorities, said Kelso Police Capt. Rich Fletcher.

The explosive was made out of a small prescription bottle filled with a fuse and other material, Fletcher said.

Fletcher said the device was secured away from the school until the Portland bomb squad could take the explosive for proper disposal. No additional explosives were located at the school, he added.

Wallace Elementary School is a 58,000-square-foot building built in 2020 and houses students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The $28.5 million school can hold up to 450 students.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.