A police pursuit ended in a crash when a Kirkland man attempted to evade authorities only to drive his truck into a Kelso ditch, according to Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Troy Brightbill.

Idira Muziransa, 34, of Kirkland, was taken into custody by Washington State Patrol after he allegedly struck a vehicle on Interstate 5 while being pursued by state troopers.

After Muziransa departed the highway, and was still being pursued, he attempted to make a swift maneuver but lost control and swerved into a guardrail, breaching the divide onto the opposite side of the road and crashing into a ditch in the 5800 block of Rose Valley Road in a rural area of Kelso, authorities report.

Muziransa was allegedly operating a GMC Canyon truck and traveling up to 70 mph.

Brightbill said the arresting officers smelled alcohol while detaining Muziransa.

Brightbill told The Daily News Muziransa could face the charges of driving under the influence, hit-and-run and evading police.