Police plan to impound abandoned RVs Thursday in Longview

The Longview Police Department plans to tow abandoned or illegally parked RVs on city property Thursday.

Officers have not been able to impound RVs in recent months because local tow companies have told them they don't have space to keep the larger vehicles. Impounded vehicles stay on lots for about 30 days while tow companies try to contact owners before vehicles can be scrapped.

Longview police report impounded RVs will be not be stored at a towing company, but on city property at 101 Fishers Lane. The lot will not be open to the public. If vehicles are not claimed within the roughly 30-day window to locate owners, the vehicles will be dismantled, the department says.

Longview police conducted a concentrated sweep of passenger cars and trucks in March, fueled by an influx of complaints of the local eyesores. The department says officers received reports of about 200 abandoned vehicles in Longview from about January to March.

Longview Police Capt. Branden McNew said roughly 25 vehicles were towed March 15, the first day of the sweep. He said only one of the impounded vehicles was a motorhome because available lots did not have enough space.

McNew said Carl's Towing of Longview is the only local company that helps impound RVs, and the business is helping with Thursday's sweep.

In addition to space constraints, Jerry Marston, owner of Longview's Christian Brothers Towing & Recovery, said impounded vehicles' owners are rarely found and tow truck companies rarely make a profit from impounding vehicles, which makes businesses less likely to offer space.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.