Longview police arrested a man Wednesday outside of St. Helens Elementary for allegedly assaulting a woman and two police officers before being subdued in the school's parking lot.

Longview Police Capt. Brandon McNew told The Daily News that Timothy Anthony Cain Brewer, 36, is a parent who attempted to gain entry into the elementary school but was denied.

Brewer then walked into the school's parking lot, where he approached a woman holding books and assaulted her, breaking the bones in her hand, as he attempted to steal her car keys.

School officials called 911 at about 3:23 p.m., with one lone officer responding to the scene, where, according to McNew, Brewer ambushed the officer.

Longview School District spokesman Rick Parrish called the situation in at the school a "parent incident" followed up with a "level of commotion."

About 15 to 20 seconds later, a second officer arrived at the scene. Brewer then "disengaged" from the first officer and started fighting the second one. Both officers gained control of Brewer as backup arrived.

Brewer was taken to a nearby hospital and later booked into the Cowlitz County Jail, where he faces multiple charges ranging from strongarm robbery, assault, trespassing, obstructing a public servant, and resisting arrest.