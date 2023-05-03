Police report a man hit another man in the head with a metal pipe Sunday at Lake Sacajawea Park. No arrests were made.

Officers responded at roughly 7:37 p.m. Sunday to 15th Avenue near PeaceHealth St. John’s Medical Center after a person called to report a man was “actively assaulting another male” with a metal pipe in the park, according to a police report. The report states the suspect was striking the victim “while he was on the ground.”

A 32-year-old man reportedly told police he assaulted a 23-year-old man. The suspect was not arrested Sunday because the victim wouldn’t cooperate with police, said Sgt. Chris Angel.

The suspect told police the assault occurred because the other man sexually assaulted the suspect’s mother, according to the report.

Police reportedly discovered the victim as he was “stumbling” in the parking lot of St. John Medical Center. The report says his speech was “slurred” and he was “grimacing” in pain with a visible lumpy welt on his forehead.

The report states the arriving officer was concerned about the victim’s wellbeing and tried to get him into the hospital for treatment, but he repeatedly declined the offer.

Police later located a 3-foot-plus metal pipe in the bushes on the west side of the 800 block of 15th Avenue. The victim told authorities the person assaulted him for no particular reason.

Police considered arresting the suspect for suspicion of assault, but couldn’t without the victim’s participation.