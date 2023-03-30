KELSO — Police are looking for two people who attempted to break into a construction supply store early Wednesday morning.

The botched break-in was captured on camera and reported on the Kelso Police Department Facebook page. Two masked individuals first are seen walking past Watkins Tractor & Supply Co., located at 501 South Pacific Avenue, at roughly 3 a.m., and return shortly after for a smash-and-grab style break in, according to footage.

Kelso Police Sgt. Mark Berglund told The Daily News, "At this time, we have no information about the suspects or of they are related to other burglaries."

The video shows one of the suspects, dressed in a hoodie and ballcap, extracting an object tucked under his backpack and then proceeding to bash the glass front door. Berglund said the equipment the suspect used was bolt cutters.

The other suspect, dressed in all black and wearing a skull cap, stood aside as the robbery commenced.

The suspect in the hoodie struck the entrance twice, setting off the store's alarm system, and then both suspects are seen walking away from the scene at a fast pace.

The Daily News reached out to Watkins Tractor & Supply Company representatives, but they declined to comment.

Kelso Police are asking the public if they have information regarding the incident to contact them at 360-423-1270.