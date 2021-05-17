Police identify Longview woman killed in May 9 pedestrian-vehicle accident

The Washington State Patrol identified the woman killed May 9 after being struck by a vehicle on Industrial Way as Ariel Oxford, 25, of Longview.

According to the patrol, Oxford was walking in the lane of travel on Industrial Way near the intersection with Washington Way just after midnight May 9 when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Longview man.

The driver was not injured and there were no drugs or alcohol involved in the crash, the report said. Investigators have not said whether any motor vehicle citations were pending against the driver related to the incident.

