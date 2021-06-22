Police detain suspect in theft of vehicle at Kalama storage unit

Kalama police officers detained a suspect in a recent theft of a vehicle at a local storage unit. Police are investigating if the suspect was involved in another theft at the business.

Hunter Blank, 23, of Toutle, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a concealed firearm and driving while license suspended in the third degree. A female passenger with Blank was not charged.

Officers received a report of a motor stolen June 16 off a stored boat at the Kalama RV and Storage.

The next day, officers received a report from a different person of a white 1997 Dodge Ram stolen from the same facility between June 16 and 17.

Kalama officers spotted the stolen vehicle pulling out of the storage area June 18, according to police. Cowlitz County deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers assisted to pull over the suspect.

Police report Blank had a loaded and concealed 0.22 pistol and suspected there were methamphetamines in the truck.

