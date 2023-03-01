Deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office detained a man threatening to jump off the Lewis and Clark Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said just before 2 p.m. someone reported a person was seen climbing over the railing on the bridge that spans the Columbia River between Longview and Rainier.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office placed a boat in the water below, and Washington State Patrol sent out a drone, but the man wasn’t located. Longview police also responded.

At roughly 3:19 p.m., another emergency call came in, stating the man “was back on the bridge and was threatening to jump off,” said Brightbill.

Deputies were able to locate and detain the man.

Authorities did not release the his identity but said he was placed on a “mental health hold” and “was transported to St. John Medical Center for treatment.”