A high-speed police pursuit that went through Lewis and Cowlitz counties reportedly ended with the driver being arrested in Portland late Sunday night.

The chase started at 8 p.m., Sunday, after police observed a suspected impaired driver traveling south on Interstate 5 in Lewis County, according to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Will Finn. Just before entering Cowlitz County, the suspect allegedly struck another vehicle near milepost 58 — near the county line — and kept traveling.

Finn said the suspect at times drove between 80 to 100 mph and was finally apprehended by officers of the Portland Police Bureau and Washington State Patrol troopers in the Portland area.

Finn could not provide the suspect's name and the Portland police could not be reached by deadline.

When law enforcement arrested the suspect after a foot chase, there was a laceration on one of his arms, Finn said.

Kalama and Kelso Police Department also assisted in the chase.