Police chase ends Wednesday with arrest in Kelso

One person was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a police pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle ended in the Kelso area.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman told The Daily News the chase began in Castle Rock and ended near a Toyota dealership in Kelso after someone discovered the suspect’s jacket.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

The Daily News began tracking the chase by police dispatch as police followed the car on Interstate 5, concluding near the exit for state Route 432 by 1 p.m.

Capt. Braden McNew of the Longview Police Department said Longview police participated briefly in the pursuit. Washington State Police State Trooper Will Finn said the department was not involved in the chase.

Michelle Nerland, spokesperson of the Kelso School District, said the police chase did not disrupt any Kelso area schools.