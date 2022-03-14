Police Blotter: Xbox, cannabis reported stolen from Longview garage Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Kalama police Sunday arrested Jamesha Solana Berryman, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Longview police Sunday arrested David Glenn Barker, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal impersonation, making a false statement, violating a trip permit and driving without a license.

Malicious mischief — Longview police Sunday arrested Bradley Joseph Will, 42, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.

Burglaries

1200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Can hear clicking upstairs and things being dropped. No one should be at the house.

400 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Burglary with theft.

400 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Cannabis, Xbox, lighter torch and grinder taken from garage.

Stolen vehicles

3800 block of Cherrywood Street, Longview. Sunday. White 2008 Dodge Ram. Oregon 828JHF. Taken around 5:20 a.m. A couple dents on the back and front left bumper damaged. Diamondback binoculars, car seat and $80 inside the truck.

700 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Sunday. Red 1997 Honda Civic. Unknown Washington license number.

Thefts

700 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Sunday. Husky toolbox and cans of break cleaner taken from back of truck.

1500 bock of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Bicycle taken.

1400 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Sunday. Dine and dash around 8:00 a.m. $19 loss.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

1200 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Damage to vehicle, known suspect.

Vehicle prowls

200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kalama. Saturday. Occurred overnight.

1100 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Saturday. Possible vehicle prowl.

200 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Paperwork and change taken from glovebox.

