editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Xbox, cannabis reported stolen from Longview garage Sunday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Kalama police Sunday arrested Jamesha Solana Berryman, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Possession of stolen vehicle — Longview police Sunday arrested David Glenn Barker, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal impersonation, making a false statement, violating a trip permit and driving without a license. 

Malicious mischief — Longview police Sunday arrested Bradley Joseph Will, 42, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest. 

Burglaries

  • 1200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Can hear clicking upstairs and things being dropped. No one should be at the house. 
  • 400 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Burglary with theft. 
  • 400 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Cannabis, Xbox, lighter torch and grinder taken from garage. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 3800 block of Cherrywood Street, Longview. Sunday. White 2008 Dodge Ram. Oregon 828JHF. Taken around 5:20 a.m. A couple dents on the back and front left bumper damaged. Diamondback binoculars, car seat and $80 inside the truck. 
  • 700 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Sunday. Red 1997 Honda Civic. Unknown Washington license number. 

Thefts

  • 700 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Sunday. Husky toolbox and cans of break cleaner taken from back of truck. 
  • 1500 bock of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Bicycle taken. 
  • 1400 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Sunday. Dine and dash around 8:00 a.m. $19 loss. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1200 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Damage to vehicle, known suspect. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Kalama. Saturday. Occurred overnight. 
  • 1100 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Saturday. Possible vehicle prowl. 
  • 200 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Paperwork and change taken from glovebox. 

Tags

