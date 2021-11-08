 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Woodland man arrested Sunday on suspicion of harassment
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Jerome Isaiah Garner, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault. 

Criminal impersonation — Kelso police Saturday arrested Jarod James Jordan, 25, of Kelso, on suspicion of criminal impersonation and driving with a suspended license. 

Theft — Longview police Friday arrested Benjamin Thomas Stenberg, 29, residence unknown, on suspicion of retail theft with circumstances. 

Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Joshua Robert Ferguson, 36, of Woodland, on suspicion of felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief. 

Burglaries

  • 200 block of Foss Road, Longview. Saturday. Resident heard someone walking around the second story.  
  • 3900 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Sunday. Someone in a hood entered apartment, didn't take anything. 
  • 2800 block of Rose Valley Loop, Kelso. Sunday. House broken into and money taken. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Saturday. White Ford F350. Washington C68036T. Pit bull also in the vehicle. 
  • 1100 block of Hoffman Street, Woodland. Saturday. White 1991 Honda Accord. Washington BND1154. Taken between 9 and 10 p.m. 
  • 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Sunday. Red 1989 Nissan Sentra. Washington BUW6209. Taken about three days ago. 

Thefts

  • 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Friday. Catalytic converter stolen from facility bus.
  • 1800 block of Fir Street, Longview. Friday. A woman took a package from a porch. 
  • Pleasant Hill Road and North Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Trailer parked in gravel pit was taken Oct. 24. 
  • 300 block of Schutt Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Resident found open mail on the ground next to his mailbox that doesn't belong to anyone in the area. 
  • 500 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Sunday. Known suspect stole a bank card from the caller's mother-in-law. 
  • 200 block of Alkor Drive, Castle Rock. Sunday. Rear license plate removed from vehicle. Washington CAV4527. Unknown if it happened in Cowlitz County. 
  • 1000 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Theft of prescription medication.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 900 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Saturday. Known suspects trying to steal catalytic converter. 
  • 100 block of Cowlitz Gardens Road, Kelso. Saturday. Someone shot up the mailbox. 
  • 2800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Something was thrown through the window and shattered it. Tires slashed. 
  • 1300 block of Walnut Street, Kelso. Sunday. Construction site fence cut. 
  • 200 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Three youth hitting vehicle with large yellow sticks, no damage. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 1300 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Friday. Man trying vehicle door handles. 
  • 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Known suspect. 
  • Abernathy Creek Road and Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Handgun missing after owner went shooting a few hours ago. May have been left on the tailgate or in the vehicle. 
  • 100 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Saturday. Ruger M77 Mark II rifle taken. 

