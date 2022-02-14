 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Woodland man arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment, assault — Longview police Friday arrested Bender Atty, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of harassment and fourth-degree assault. 

Harassment — Kelso police Friday arrested Earl James Misner Jr., 44, of Kelso, on suspicion of harassment. 

DUI — Longview police Sunday arrested Amy Joanna Foss, 51, of Longview, on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, hit and run with injury, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.   

Arson — Woodland police Saturday arrested Luke Alvan Traffie, 36, of Woodland, on suspicion of first-degree arson. 

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Timothy Edward Collins, 49, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Eugene B. Kornoely, 42, of unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree theft. 

Burglaries

  • 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Several tools taken from the shed. 
  • 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Sunday. Storage units broken into. 

Thefts

  • 100 block of Corduroy Road, Kelso. Sunday. Attempted theft of catalytic converter, vehicle damaged. 
  • 400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Copper wire stripped from outside HVAC system. 
  • 1300 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Sunday. Subjects taking catalytic converters. 
  • 1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Catalytic converter stolen from Lower Columbia CAP bus. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 200 block of Carolina Street, Longview. Friday. Three juveniles bouncing balls that keep hitting parked cars. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Tools taken from the trunk. 

