Police Blotter: Woodland man arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Harassment, assault — Longview police Friday arrested Bender Atty, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Harassment — Kelso police Friday arrested Earl James Misner Jr., 44, of Kelso, on suspicion of harassment.

DUI — Longview police Sunday arrested Amy Joanna Foss, 51, of Longview, on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, hit and run with injury, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Arson — Woodland police Saturday arrested Luke Alvan Traffie, 36, of Woodland, on suspicion of first-degree arson.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Timothy Edward Collins, 49, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Eugene B. Kornoely, 42, of unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Burglaries

1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Several tools taken from the shed.

300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Sunday. Storage units broken into.

Thefts

100 block of Corduroy Road, Kelso. Sunday. Attempted theft of catalytic converter, vehicle damaged.

400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Copper wire stripped from outside HVAC system.

1300 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Sunday. Subjects taking catalytic converters.

1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Catalytic converter stolen from Lower Columbia CAP bus.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

200 block of Carolina Street, Longview. Friday. Three juveniles bouncing balls that keep hitting parked cars.

Vehicle prowl

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Tools taken from the trunk.

