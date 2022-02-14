Police Blotter: Woodland man arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Harassment, assault — Longview police Friday arrested Bender Atty, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Harassment — Kelso police Friday arrested Earl James Misner Jr., 44, of Kelso, on suspicion of harassment.
DUI — Longview police Sunday arrested Amy Joanna Foss, 51, of Longview, on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, hit and run with injury, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Arson — Woodland police Saturday arrested Luke Alvan Traffie, 36, of Woodland, on suspicion of first-degree arson.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Timothy Edward Collins, 49, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Eugene B. Kornoely, 42, of unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Burglaries
- 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Several tools taken from the shed.
- 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Sunday. Storage units broken into.
Thefts
- 100 block of Corduroy Road, Kelso. Sunday. Attempted theft of catalytic converter, vehicle damaged.
- 400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Copper wire stripped from outside HVAC system.
- 1300 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Sunday. Subjects taking catalytic converters.
- 1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Catalytic converter stolen from Lower Columbia CAP bus.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 200 block of Carolina Street, Longview. Friday. Three juveniles bouncing balls that keep hitting parked cars.
Vehicle prowl
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Tools taken from the trunk.