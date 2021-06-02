 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Woodland, Kelso residents arrested on suspicion of burglary in separate incidents
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Woodland, Kelso residents arrested on suspicion of burglary in separate incidents

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Woodland police officers Tuesday arrested Justin Robert Buck, 40, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Theft of a motor vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Tuesday arrested Destinee Marie Dozier, 23, of Longview, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. 

Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Stefanie Amanda Lofgren, 33, of Kelso, on suspicion of residential burglary, violating a no contact/protection order and resisting arrest. 

Theft of a motor vehicle — Longview police Tuesday arrested Ytwoone Inoske Pillias, 20, of Longview, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. 

Burglary

  • 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Tuesday. Suspect caught on video trying to break into cash drawer with a crowbar, but wasn't successful. 

Thefts

  • 3600 block of Columbia Heights Road, Longview. Tuesday. Chainsaws taken from garage likely on Friday or Saturday. 
  • 7600 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Items taken from house. 
  • 5000 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Tuesday. Black Aventon Sinch electric bike taken sometime overnight. Worth about $1,600. 
  • 100 block of Crawford Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Someone stole medications from apartment. 
  • 1100 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Television taken. 
  • 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Tuesday. Rear license plate taken. Washington BXM1630. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Hillshire Drive, Woodland. Tuesday. Subject kicked and damaged front door and ran off. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 1800 block of Fir Street, Longview. Tuesday. Radio, registration and other items taken. 

