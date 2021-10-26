 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Woman in pajamas flees after trying to steal tools, returns to scene for her dropped phone Monday in Longview
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault, harassment — Longview officers Tuesday arrested Jose Murray, 52, of University Place, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and felony harassment. 

Fraud — A Castle Rock resident reported his identification was used to file for California unemployment benefits.

 Assault

  • 700 block of Slightly Road, Toutle. Monday. 
  • 1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a store owner pushing a customer when the customer tried to go behind the register to look for a restroom.

Burglaries

  • 1400 block of Tower Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of the back door of a residence kicked in and a jewelry box and coin box taken. 
  • 200 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of the front window of business shattered with a rock and lighters and a carton of cigarettes taken. 
  • 900 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Video of a man kicking the front door of a business, then hitting the glass door with possible hammer, before running away before entry was made.
  • 200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Monday. Report of a break in inside a fifth wheel.

Stolen vehicles

  • 1300 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Monday. White 12-foot cargo trailer filled with tools. Washington 2688QM.
  • 30 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. 2002 Ford F250 reported taken while the owner was watching a movie at Regal Cinemas.

Thefts

  • 600 block of Delameter Road, Castle Road. Monday. Report of people loading 10-foot fence posts into the back of a pickup truck on someone's property.
  • 6100 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Monday. Catalytic converter.
  • 1900 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Older man in a silver Mustang reported taking mail.
  • 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of a woman taking cigarettes behind the counter of a store. 
  • 500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of catalytic converter taken from a business's vehicle, and an item found underneath the vehicle with someone's name on it. 
  • 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Wallet with credit card and money. 
  • 400 block of California Way, Longview. Monday. Report of a woman in pajama pants fleeing after trying to take power tools, then returning for her phone that she left at the store. 
  • 3180 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of wallet taken from shopping cart in the juice aisle. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1100 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of possible hit-and-run.
  • 700 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Monday. Report of city trash can set on fire.
  •  Alabama Street and Oregon Way, Longview. Monday. Report of smashed passenger side window of a vehicle.
  • 200 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Juveniles reported breaking down the door of home to reach a juvenile inside.

Vehicle prowl

  • 700 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Report of batteries taken from a mail carrier truck. 

