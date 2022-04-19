Police Blotter: Woman allegedly steals $50 found in 'golden egg' at Easter egg hunt in Castle Rock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Elude — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Monday arrested Dezaray Rose Brittain, 36, of an unknown location on suspicion of attempt to elude, driving while license suspended in the third degree and driving without a license.

Burglary — Kelso police officers Monday arrested Tommie Rae Geretta Knight, 32, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary, four counts of fourth-degree assault and hit-and-run involving unattended property.

Child rape — Kelso police officers Monday arrested a 26-year-old man from Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation and voyeurism. (Editor’s note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of child crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren’t identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Assault

1600 block of Mark Morris Court, Longview. Monday.

Burglaries

Redpath Street and Wood Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of break in on side of a commercial building.

3700 block of Memorial Park Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of fence cut to reach a truck and take the catalytic converter. Estimated cost of $4,000 to repair the car and $500 to repair the fence.

Stolen vehicles

200 block of Lodgepole Road, Kalama. Monday. Report of silver 2004 Buick Century stolen during the night, with a 9mm SIG fire arm inside. Serial 66F138896.

600 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of dark gray 2005 Honda Accord four-door taken overnight. Washington BND2530.

Thefts

200 block of Owl Creek Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of work laptop stolen.

100 block of Schaffran Road, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of a woman stealing $50 found inside a "golden egg" by someone's granddaughter at an Easter egg hunt hosted by an RV park.

200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of grocery order stolen.

400 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a red Toro Recycler 22-inch lawn mower stolen the night before. Estimated price of $530.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of a lock cut on a propane locker and 12 tanks stolen.

30th Avenue and Hemlock Street, Longview. Monday. A witness reported seeing a man ditch a Craftsman tool set with sockets and wrenches in a yard after taking the item from Lowe's.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

5400 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of hit-and-run involving a mailbox.

Vehicle prowl

1300 block of Woodside Street, Woodland. Monday. Report of a purse and other items taken from a vehicle.

