Police Blotter: Woman allegedly slaps employee Monday after being asked to wear mask inside Longview business

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assaults
- 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday.
- 1200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
- 1200 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday. Customer allegedly slapped employee after being asked to wear a mask inside a laundromat.
Burglaries
- 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Monday. Report of hole cut in fence of business.
- 2300 block of Parrott Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of hole cut in fence of business.
- 1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of storage unit broken into through the unit next door.
Stolen vehicles
- 300 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck with no plates and key broken in the ignition.
Thefts
- 100 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of the driver of a white Chevrolet Impala ordering $50 worth of food and not paying.
- 1100 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Monday. Report of the driver of a silver Pontiac Grand Prix taking the catalytic converter off a neighbor's vehicle.
- 900 block of Delaware Street, Longview Monday. HVAC system.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Monday. Vandalism to starter of vehicle reported.
- 100 block of Wishman Drive, Woodland. Monday. Report of someone cutting a person's Christmas lights that lined their driveway.
- 100 block of Silverdust Drive, Kalama. Monday.
- 300 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
- 200 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Monday. Report of car egged.
Vehicle prowls
- Delameter Road and West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of vehicle prowl of a white Chevrolet Impala.
- 400 block of Main Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of vehicle prowl that occurred over the weekend.