 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Woman allegedly slaps employee Monday after being asked to wear mask inside Longview business

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 Assaults

  • 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. 
  • 1200 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. 
  • 1200 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday. Customer allegedly slapped employee after being asked to wear a mask inside a laundromat. 

Burglaries

  • 100 block of River Ridge Lane, Kalama. Monday. Report of hole cut in fence of business. 
  • 2300 block of Parrott Way, Kelso. Monday. Report of hole cut in fence of business. 
  • 1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of storage unit broken into through the unit next door. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 300 block of 27th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck with no plates and key broken in the ignition. 

Thefts

  • 100 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday. Report of the driver of a white Chevrolet Impala ordering $50 worth of food and not paying. 
  • 1100 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Monday. Report of the driver of a silver Pontiac Grand Prix taking the catalytic converter off a neighbor's vehicle. 
  • 900 block of Delaware Street, Longview Monday. HVAC system. 

People are also reading…

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Monday. Vandalism to starter of vehicle reported. 
  • 100 block of Wishman Drive, Woodland. Monday. Report of someone cutting a person's Christmas lights that lined their driveway. 
  • 100 block of Silverdust Drive, Kalama. Monday.
  • 300 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. 
  • 200 block of Fifth Street, Woodland. Monday. Report of car egged. 

Vehicle prowls

  • Delameter Road and West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Monday. Report of vehicle prowl of a white Chevrolet Impala.
  • 400 block of Main Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of vehicle prowl that occurred over the weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News