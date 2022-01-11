Police Blotter: Woman allegedly assaults another with a glass at a Longview bar

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Forgery, stolen property — Kelso officers Monday arrested Justice George Bailey Arquette, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of forgery and second-degree possession of stolen property. A police report states he tried to cash a fraudulent check around 4:30 p.m. Monday in Kelso.

Theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Jasmine Marie Maldonado Keeney, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft. A police report states she was detained in the 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway in Longview around 1 p.m. Monday for suspicion of shoplifting.

Assaults

1300 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Woman reported getting hit in the face with a glass at a bar the night before.

600 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. Report of woman with open alcohol container in store being verbally aggressive and spitting on someone.

2600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of roughly 30-year-old man jumping a male.

Burglaries

500 block of Carlon Loop Road, Longview. Monday. Burglary reported while owner was in jail.

4400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of four units burglarized after gaining access to cut fence and crawling through.

Stolen vehicle

300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Monday. White 1993 Honda Civic hatchback. Washington BML8537. Stickers on bumper.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

300 block of Pinkerton Drive, Woodland. Monday. Fence reported cut.

1400 block of Carrol Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of window in pump house shot out, possibly from shooting in rural area and not intentional, said reporting party.

2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of gas tank drilled in Lowe's rental truck and gas leaking.

1700 block of Loganberry Street, Woodland. Monday. Report of someone trying to steal items from man's work truck over the last couple nights.

Vehicle prowl

1000 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday.

