Police Blotter: Woman allegedly assaults another with a glass at a Longview bar

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Forgery, stolen property — Kelso officers Monday arrested Justice George Bailey Arquette, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of forgery and second-degree possession of stolen property. A police report states he tried to cash a fraudulent check around 4:30 p.m. Monday in Kelso.
Theft — Longview officers Monday arrested Jasmine Marie Maldonado Keeney, 31, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft. A police report states she was detained in the 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway in Longview around 1 p.m. Monday for suspicion of shoplifting.
Assaults
- 1300 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Woman reported getting hit in the face with a glass at a bar the night before.
- 600 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Monday. Report of woman with open alcohol container in store being verbally aggressive and spitting on someone.
- 2600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of roughly 30-year-old man jumping a male.
Burglaries
- 500 block of Carlon Loop Road, Longview. Monday. Burglary reported while owner was in jail.
- 4400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of four units burglarized after gaining access to cut fence and crawling through.
Stolen vehicle
- 300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Monday. White 1993 Honda Civic hatchback. Washington BML8537. Stickers on bumper.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Pinkerton Drive, Woodland. Monday. Fence reported cut.
- 1400 block of Carrol Road, Kelso. Monday. Report of window in pump house shot out, possibly from shooting in rural area and not intentional, said reporting party.
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Report of gas tank drilled in Lowe's rental truck and gas leaking.
- 1700 block of Loganberry Street, Woodland. Monday. Report of someone trying to steal items from man's work truck over the last couple nights.
Vehicle prowl
- 1000 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Monday.