Police Blotter: Windows shot out with BB gun in Kelso Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Impersonation, stolen vehicle — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Richard W. Finchum, 52, of Vancouver, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Theft — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Lorrie Le Keen, 60, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of theft with the intent to resell and third-degree theft.

Stolen vehicle, impersonation, theft — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jason Lee Rusk, 38, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree theft.

Burglary

1100 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.

Thefts