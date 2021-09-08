 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: Windows shot out with BB gun in Kelso Tuesday
POLICE BLOTTER

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Impersonation, stolen vehicle — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Richard W. Finchum, 52, of Vancouver, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and possession of a stolen vehicle.  

Theft  Longview police on Tuesday arrested Lorrie Le Keen, 60, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of theft with the intent to resell and third-degree theft. 

Stolen vehicle, impersonation, theft — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jason Lee Rusk, 38, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree theft. 

Burglary

  • 1100 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. 

Thefts

  • 6100 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter. 
  • 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Tuesday. 
  • 300 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Tuesday. License plates. 
  • 1100 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Safe. 
  • 200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday. Gun. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1000 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Windows broken. 
  • 900 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Tuesday. People shooting out windows with BB guns. 
  • 2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Car door damaged. 
  • 400 block of Fourth Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Car window broken. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 2300 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Tuesday. 
  • 800 block of 16th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. 
  • 1600 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. 
  • 1600 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. 
  • 300 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Jacket and mail. 
  • 200 block of Park Road, Woodland. Tuesday. 

