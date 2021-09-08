Police Blotter: Windows shot out with BB gun in Kelso Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Impersonation, stolen vehicle — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Richard W. Finchum, 52, of Vancouver, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Theft — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Lorrie Le Keen, 60, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of theft with the intent to resell and third-degree theft.
Stolen vehicle, impersonation, theft — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jason Lee Rusk, 38, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal impersonation and second-degree theft.
Burglary
- 1100 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
Thefts
- 6100 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Tuesday. Catalytic converter.
- 4000 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Tuesday.
- 300 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Tuesday. License plates.
- 1100 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Safe.
- 200 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Tuesday. Gun.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1000 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Windows broken.
- 900 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso. Tuesday. People shooting out windows with BB guns.
- 2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Car door damaged.
- 400 block of Fourth Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Car window broken.
Vehicle prowls
- 2300 block of Bloyd Street, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 800 block of 16th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 1600 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
- 1600 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
- 300 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Jacket and mail.
- 200 block of Park Road, Woodland. Tuesday.