Police Blotter: Wheels and tires reported stolen off vehicle in Kelso Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Kelso police Friday arrested Zaccary Lambert Bopp, 21, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Peterson P. Kasa, 18, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Ezra Cole Ashton B Norbury, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

DUI, reckless driving — Woodland police Saturday arrested Yevgeniy Aleshin, 29, of Vancouver, on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and failure to transfer a title.

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Virgil Charles Green, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Sara Ruth Nims, 35, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Forgery — Longview police Saturday arrested Dezirae Ann Torset, 34, of Vancouver, on suspicion of forgery.

Burglary, vehicle prowling — Kelso police Sunday arrested Derrick Darnell Boyd, 47, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Burglary, vehicle prowling — Kelso police Sunday arrested Leanna Dawn Chase, 44, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Possession of stolen property — Washington State Patrol troopers Sunday arrested Robert Erwin Pfaff, 49, of Vancouver, on suspicion of possession of stolen property.

Burglaries

600 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Friday. Unknown suspect broke into storage unit.

200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Occurred between 3 and 6 a.m., known suspect.

Stolen vehicles

500 block of Division Street, Kelso. Saturday. Silver 2006 Dodge mega cab with an aluminum rack on the back and a "Woodland Saw & Cycle" sticker.

200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. White 2000 Honda Civic. Washington BML8265. Two door, black wheels, cross sicker on the back window. Taken sometime since midnight Saturday night.

Thefts

300 block of Morse Street, Ryderwood. Friday. Fuel stolen from vehicle.

200 block of Waxwing Court, Kelso. Friday. Package taken from porch, on camera.

500 block of Royal Street, Kelso. Friday. Wheels and tires taken off vehicle.

2500 block of Taylor Street, Longview. Friday. Theft of $5,000.

200 block of Madison Street, Ryderwood. Saturday. Money taken from bank account.

100 block of Peroutka Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Two women drove up and took a 7-month-old pit bull/Blue Heeler puppy.

700 block of Pioneer Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday. Purse taken from residence.

1900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Catalytic converter taken from vehicle.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

1600 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Friday. Tires slashed overnight.

1000 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Friday. Malicious damage to vehicle last weekend.

200 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Saturday. Known suspect keyed car.

Elm Street, Kalama. Sunday. Toteff Park gazebo damaged.

2600 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Sunday. Fence knocked down.

Vehicle prowls

200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Catalytic converter taken from vehicle at Target on Wednesday.

1300 block of Glenwood Street, Woodland. Saturday. Car broken into sometime overnight and items were taken.

2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Happened overnight, no suspect information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.