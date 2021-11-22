Police Blotter: Wheels and tires reported stolen off vehicle in Kelso Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fugitive — Kelso police Friday arrested Zaccary Lambert Bopp, 21, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Peterson P. Kasa, 18, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Ezra Cole Ashton B Norbury, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
DUI, reckless driving — Woodland police Saturday arrested Yevgeniy Aleshin, 29, of Vancouver, on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and failure to transfer a title.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Virgil Charles Green, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Sara Ruth Nims, 35, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of third-degree assault.
Forgery — Longview police Saturday arrested Dezirae Ann Torset, 34, of Vancouver, on suspicion of forgery.
Burglary, vehicle prowling — Kelso police Sunday arrested Derrick Darnell Boyd, 47, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Burglary, vehicle prowling — Kelso police Sunday arrested Leanna Dawn Chase, 44, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Possession of stolen property — Washington State Patrol troopers Sunday arrested Robert Erwin Pfaff, 49, of Vancouver, on suspicion of possession of stolen property.
Burglaries
- 600 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Friday. Unknown suspect broke into storage unit.
- 200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Occurred between 3 and 6 a.m., known suspect.
Stolen vehicles
- 500 block of Division Street, Kelso. Saturday. Silver 2006 Dodge mega cab with an aluminum rack on the back and a "Woodland Saw & Cycle" sticker.
- 200 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. White 2000 Honda Civic. Washington BML8265. Two door, black wheels, cross sicker on the back window. Taken sometime since midnight Saturday night.
Thefts
- 300 block of Morse Street, Ryderwood. Friday. Fuel stolen from vehicle.
- 200 block of Waxwing Court, Kelso. Friday. Package taken from porch, on camera.
- 500 block of Royal Street, Kelso. Friday. Wheels and tires taken off vehicle.
- 2500 block of Taylor Street, Longview. Friday. Theft of $5,000.
- 200 block of Madison Street, Ryderwood. Saturday. Money taken from bank account.
- 100 block of Peroutka Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Two women drove up and took a 7-month-old pit bull/Blue Heeler puppy.
- 700 block of Pioneer Avenue, Castle Rock. Sunday. Purse taken from residence.
- 1900 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Catalytic converter taken from vehicle.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1600 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Friday. Tires slashed overnight.
- 1000 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Friday. Malicious damage to vehicle last weekend.
- 200 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Saturday. Known suspect keyed car.
- Elm Street, Kalama. Sunday. Toteff Park gazebo damaged.
- 2600 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Sunday. Fence knocked down.
Vehicle prowls
- 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Friday. Catalytic converter taken from vehicle at Target on Wednesday.
- 1300 block of Glenwood Street, Woodland. Saturday. Car broken into sometime overnight and items were taken.
- 2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Happened overnight, no suspect information.