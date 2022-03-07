Police Blotter: West Longview business reports Saturday burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Eluding — Washington State Patrol Saturday arrested Samuel James Pasillas, 36, of Vancouver, on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle.
Child rape — Longview police Friday arrested a 32-year-old Longview man on suspicion of second-degree child rape and first-degree incest. (Editor's note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)
Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Preston Anthony Perry, 47, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Friday arrested Christopher Dean Wright, 23, of Kalama, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Robbery — Longview police Saturday arrested Noah Daniel Custer, 24, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Failure to register — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Skyler Lee Goldwater, 23, of unknown residence, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Michael Lee Hallsworth, 23, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm and aiming/discharging a firearm.
Violating protection order — Longview police Sunday arrested Danial Aaron Oscar Jones, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of violating a protection order.
Assault, burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Shellie Jean Schumann, 60, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a no harassment order, fourth-degree assault and second-degree burglary.
Robbery — Longview police Saturday arrested Rebecca Joanne Whistleman, 28, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
Possession of a stolen vehicle, drugs — Woodland police Sunday arrested Gabriel Marcus Jackson, 29, of Woodland, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and a felony drug offense.
Cyberstalking — Kalama police Monday arrested Christopher Charles Jensen, 51, of Oregon City, Ore., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, cyberstalking and misdemeanor telephone harassment.
Robbery — Longview police Sunday arrested Rebecca Mark Kenneth Laurila Jr., 30, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree robbery and second-degree malicious mischief.
Attempt to elude — Kelso police Sunday arrested Kye William Madison, 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of attempt to elude.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Leeann Renee Sanders, 32, of Winlock, on suspicion of third-degree assault of a police officer.
Arson
- 600 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Friday. Occurred overnight, on video.
- 600 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Saturday. Someone lit a garbage can on fire and it burned the business' wall.
Burglaries
- 4500 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Business burglarized at about 4:15 a.m., value of theft estimated at $5,000.
- 6800 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Sunday. Multiple storage units broken into.
- 500 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. House door kicked in.
- 1000 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Tools taken.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Haussler Road, Kelso. Saturday. Light blue 2004 Chrysler Pacifica. Washington AIJ2209. Dent in the front panel above the tire on the passenger side.
- 30th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Saturday. White 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan. Washington AZF5516. Black front bumper.
- 500 block of Bozarth Avenue, Woodland. Saturday. White 1996 Honda. Washington ASC7531. Taken from parking lot overnight.
- 800 block of Maple Street, Longview. Sunday. Green 2000 Honda Civic. Washington BHN8229. Black rims, windshield cracked.
Thefts
- 100 block of Sauer Road, Kalama. Friday. Resident has suspect information.
- 100 block of Crawford Street, Kelso. Friday. Medications taken by known suspect.
- 1000 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Three crab pots, blue nets with buoys attached taken.
- 300 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Sunday. Someone taking scrap metal from the property.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 400 block of Catlin Street, Kelso. Friday. Van damaged.
- 300 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Drive thru window damaged.
- 1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle fuel line cut.
- Nichols Boulevard and Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Boyfriend slammed the car door so hard the window broke.
Vehicle prowl
- 400 block of Alder Street, Kelso. Sunday. Man in the alley got into neighbor's car.