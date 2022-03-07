Police Blotter: West Longview business reports Saturday burglary

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Eluding — Washington State Patrol Saturday arrested Samuel James Pasillas, 36, of Vancouver, on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle.

Child rape — Longview police Friday arrested a 32-year-old Longview man on suspicion of second-degree child rape and first-degree incest. (Editor's note: The Daily News does not name arrestees of sex crimes until suspects are charged to ensure alleged victims aren't identified before the suspect has been formally accused of a crime.)

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Preston Anthony Perry, 47, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Longview police Friday arrested Christopher Dean Wright, 23, of Kalama, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Robbery — Longview police Saturday arrested Noah Daniel Custer, 24, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

Failure to register — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Skyler Lee Goldwater, 23, of unknown residence, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.

Harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Michael Lee Hallsworth, 23, of Longview, on suspicion of felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm and aiming/discharging a firearm.

Violating protection order — Longview police Sunday arrested Danial Aaron Oscar Jones, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Assault, burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Shellie Jean Schumann, 60, of Longview, on suspicion of violating a no harassment order, fourth-degree assault and second-degree burglary.

Robbery — Longview police Saturday arrested Rebecca Joanne Whistleman, 28, of Kelso, on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

Possession of a stolen vehicle, drugs — Woodland police Sunday arrested Gabriel Marcus Jackson, 29, of Woodland, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and a felony drug offense.

Cyberstalking — Kalama police Monday arrested Christopher Charles Jensen, 51, of Oregon City, Ore., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, cyberstalking and misdemeanor telephone harassment.

Robbery — Longview police Sunday arrested Rebecca Mark Kenneth Laurila Jr., 30, of Castle Rock, on suspicion of second-degree robbery and second-degree malicious mischief.

Attempt to elude — Kelso police Sunday arrested Kye William Madison, 30, of Kelso, on suspicion of attempt to elude.

Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Leeann Renee Sanders, 32, of Winlock, on suspicion of third-degree assault of a police officer.

Arson

600 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Friday. Occurred overnight, on video.

600 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Saturday. Someone lit a garbage can on fire and it burned the business' wall.

Burglaries

4500 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Business burglarized at about 4:15 a.m., value of theft estimated at $5,000.

6800 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Sunday. Multiple storage units broken into.

500 block of 28th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. House door kicked in.

1000 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Tools taken.

Stolen vehicles

100 block of Haussler Road, Kelso. Saturday. Light blue 2004 Chrysler Pacifica. Washington AIJ2209. Dent in the front panel above the tire on the passenger side.

30th Avenue and Hudson Street, Longview. Saturday. White 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan. Washington AZF5516. Black front bumper.

500 block of Bozarth Avenue, Woodland. Saturday. White 1996 Honda. Washington ASC7531. Taken from parking lot overnight.

800 block of Maple Street, Longview. Sunday. Green 2000 Honda Civic. Washington BHN8229. Black rims, windshield cracked.

Thefts

100 block of Sauer Road, Kalama. Friday. Resident has suspect information.

100 block of Crawford Street, Kelso. Friday. Medications taken by known suspect.

1000 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Three crab pots, blue nets with buoys attached taken.

300 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Sunday. Someone taking scrap metal from the property.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

400 block of Catlin Street, Kelso. Friday. Van damaged.

300 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Drive thru window damaged.

1200 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Vehicle fuel line cut.

Nichols Boulevard and Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Boyfriend slammed the car door so hard the window broke.

Vehicle prowl

400 block of Alder Street, Kelso. Sunday. Man in the alley got into neighbor's car.

