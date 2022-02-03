Police Blotter: Wedding rings reported taken Wednesday from Longview home

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Russell Benjamin Downs, 36, of Monroe, Washington, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Sex offender — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested James Lee Grasser, 46, of an unknown location, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender after two prior convictions of failing to register.
Burglary — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Terry Ostertag, 60, of Ariel, on suspicion of residential burglary.
Assaults
- 800 block of Commercial Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of known suspect reaching into a vehicle and grabbing a man's hair and ear.
- 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of two people hitting a woman with the butt of a BB gun.
Burglaries
- 800 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of fence cut and items taken from the yard of a business.
- 2500 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of two men and two women looking around a home that recently caught fire.
- 1100 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a broken window on the door of a home and items including a 14-karat white gold wedding band, 14-karat white gold wedding ring solitaire, gold hoop earrings and an Apple iPad missing.
- 3300 Olive Way, Longview. Wednesday. A homeowner reported watching a man through his Ring camera app try to break into his residence while the homeowner was out of town. The homeowner said he could see a white man with a ponytail in a white Chevrolet Astro van without windows on the driver's side.
Stolen vehicles
- 1000 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Wednesday. White 2001 Chrysler Sebring LXi two-door coup. Washington CAC6810.
- 300 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A woman reported finding her black Bronco with Oregon plates with someone sleeping in the front seat.
Thefts
- 1500 block of Mount Brynion Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of a man rifling through the reporting party's mailbox.
- 1000 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of attempted ATM break in.
- 1300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of previously reported slide-out tray from vehicle found for sale on Facebook.
- 300 block of Hollyberry Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Mail.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 1500 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
- 900 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of damage to night drop box.
Vehicle prowls
- 3000 block of Louisiana Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a man trying to enter a vehicle in a garage.
- 1000 block of Dale Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of vehicle registration taken from glove box.