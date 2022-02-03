 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Wedding rings reported taken Wednesday from Longview home

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Longview officers Wednesday arrested Russell Benjamin Downs, 36, of Monroe, Washington, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Sex offender — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested James Lee Grasser, 46, of an unknown location, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender after two prior convictions of failing to register.

Burglary — Cowlitz County deputies Wednesday arrested Terry Ostertag, 60, of Ariel, on suspicion of residential burglary.

Assaults

  • 800 block of Commercial Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of known suspect reaching into a vehicle and grabbing a man's hair and ear. 
  • 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of two people hitting a woman with the butt of a BB gun.

People are also reading…

Burglaries

  • 800 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of fence cut and items taken from the yard of a business.
  • 2500 block of 30th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of two men and two women looking around a home that recently caught fire.
  • 1100 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a broken window on the door of a home and items including a 14-karat white gold wedding band, 14-karat white gold wedding ring solitaire, gold hoop earrings and an Apple iPad missing.
  • 3300 Olive Way, Longview. Wednesday. A homeowner reported watching a man through his Ring camera app try to break into his residence while the homeowner was out of town. The homeowner said he could see a white man with a ponytail in a white Chevrolet Astro van without windows on the driver's side. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 1000 block of Douglas Street, Longview. Wednesday. White 2001 Chrysler Sebring LXi two-door coup. Washington CAC6810.
  • 300 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A woman reported finding her black Bronco with Oregon plates with someone sleeping in the front seat. 

Thefts

  • 1500 block of Mount Brynion Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of a man rifling through the reporting party's mailbox. 
  • 1000 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of attempted ATM break in.
  • 1300 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of previously reported slide-out tray from vehicle found for sale on Facebook. 
  • 300 block of Hollyberry Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Mail.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. 
  • 1500 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
  • 900 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Report of damage to night drop box.

Vehicle prowls

  • 3000 block of Louisiana Street, Longview. Wednesday. Report of a man trying to enter a vehicle in a garage.
  • 1000 block of Dale Street, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of vehicle registration taken from glove box.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Palin resumes court battle with New York Times

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News