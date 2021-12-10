 Skip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Vending machine stolen from Woodland on Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Burglary — Longview police Thursday arrested Macknus Akinino Alex, 18, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary. 

Fugitive — Longview police Thursday arrested David Glenn Barker, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. 

Stolen vehicle  Longview police Thursday arrested Cory Eugene Freeman, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without permission and possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Unlawful firearm — Longview police Thursday arrested Corey Ray Kite, 52, of Longview, on suspicion of unlawful firearm possession. 

Thefts

  • 200 block of Bigfoot Road, Ariel. Thursday. License plates. 
  • 1400 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Thursday. Four chainsaws and a leaf blower. 
  • 600 block of Mitchell Road, Woodland. Thursday. Vending machine. 

Cowlitz County Superior Court seeking court visitors

