Police Blotter: Vending machine stolen from Woodland on Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Burglary — Longview police Thursday arrested Macknus Akinino Alex, 18, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary.
Fugitive — Longview police Thursday arrested David Glenn Barker, 37, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Stolen vehicle — Longview police Thursday arrested Cory Eugene Freeman, 33, of Longview, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without permission and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Unlawful firearm — Longview police Thursday arrested Corey Ray Kite, 52, of Longview, on suspicion of unlawful firearm possession.
Thefts
- 200 block of Bigfoot Road, Ariel. Thursday. License plates.
- 1400 block of Lewis River Road, Ariel. Thursday. Four chainsaws and a leaf blower.
- 600 block of Mitchell Road, Woodland. Thursday. Vending machine.