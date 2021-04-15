 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Vehicles on Kalama's Eli Avery Avenue prowled April 14
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Vehicles on Kalama's Eli Avery Avenue prowled April 14

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen property, false statement —  Castle Rock police on Wednesday arrested Joshua Jo Breitenbach, 37, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property, making a false statement and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree driving without a license.

Burglary, stolen property — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Kevin James S. Robertson, 32, of Woodland on suspicion of residential burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree driving without a license, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and failure to appear on charges of DUI and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock. 

Burglaries

• 100 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Wednesday. 

• 400 block of First Street, Kalama. Wednesday. 

• 200 block of 26th Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. 

Vehicle Thefts

• 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday. White 2012 Toyota Camry. 

Thefts

• 100 block of Olsen Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Fuel. 

• 2200 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Boat.

• 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. License plate. 

Vehicle Prowls

• 100 block of Eli Avery Avenue, Kalama. Wednesday. 

• 200 block of Eli Avery Avenue, Kalama. Wednesday. 

• 200 block of Horizon Drive, Kalama. Wednesday.

• 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News