Police Blotter: Vehicles on Kalama's Eli Avery Avenue prowled April 14

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen property, false statement — Castle Rock police on Wednesday arrested Joshua Jo Breitenbach, 37, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property, making a false statement and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree driving without a license.
Burglary, stolen property — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Kevin James S. Robertson, 32, of Woodland on suspicion of residential burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree driving without a license, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and failure to appear on charges of DUI and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Burglaries
• 100 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Wednesday.
• 400 block of First Street, Kalama. Wednesday.
• 200 block of 26th Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday.
Vehicle Thefts
• 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday. White 2012 Toyota Camry.
Thefts
• 100 block of Olsen Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Fuel.
• 2200 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Boat.
• 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. License plate.
Vehicle Prowls
• 100 block of Eli Avery Avenue, Kalama. Wednesday.
• 200 block of Eli Avery Avenue, Kalama. Wednesday.
• 200 block of Horizon Drive, Kalama. Wednesday.
• 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Wednesday.