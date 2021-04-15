Police Blotter: Vehicles on Kalama's Eli Avery Avenue prowled April 14

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen property, false statement — Castle Rock police on Wednesday arrested Joshua Jo Breitenbach, 37, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property, making a false statement and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree driving without a license.

Burglary, stolen property — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday arrested Kevin James S. Robertson, 32, of Woodland on suspicion of residential burglary, second-degree possession of stolen property, third-degree driving without a license, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and failure to appear on charges of DUI and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Burglaries

• 100 block of Cowlitz Street, Castle Rock. Wednesday.

• 400 block of First Street, Kalama. Wednesday.

• 200 block of 26th Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday.

Vehicle Thefts