Police Blotter: Vehicle reportedly stolen from Longview garage Saturday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Possession of stolen vehicle — Longview police Saturday arrested Jacob Alan Fitzgerald, 21, of Vancouver, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree theft and resisting arrest.
Failure to register — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Daniel Martinez Serrano, 31, of Kelso, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Ryan Lynn Smith, 41, of Portland, on suspicion of second-degree theft and retail theft with circumstances.
Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Michael Scott Crislip, 32, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, a community custody violator and obstructing a public servant.
Robbery — Longview police Sunday arrested Wesley Adam Threet, 35, of Elma, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree robbery and criminal impersonation.
Fugitive from justice — Longview police Sunday arrested Bradley Joseph Will, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Burglary
- 800 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Shed door kicked in, nothing appears to be missing.
Stolen vehicles
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Silver Honda Civic. License unknown. Three subjects took the vehicle.
- 4100 block of Oak Street, Longview. Saturday. Maroon 2012 Jeep Compass. Washington AZV0678. Stolen from garage.
Thefts
- 500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. A man with a red bandanna covering his face stole a vacuum.
- 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Sunday. A man stole a woman's wallet.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Appears someone threw part of a scooter at the door.
- 400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Saturday. Front door glass pane broken.
- 1400 block of California Way, Longview. Sunday. Someone threw a rock through the window, nothing appears to be stolen.
Vehicle prowl
- 400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Two subjects possibly prowling vehicles, one had its door open. Owner said nothing of value was taken.