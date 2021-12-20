Police Blotter: Vehicle reportedly stolen from Longview garage Saturday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Longview police Saturday arrested Jacob Alan Fitzgerald, 21, of Vancouver, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree theft and resisting arrest.

Failure to register — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Saturday arrested Daniel Martinez Serrano, 31, of Kelso, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.

Theft — Longview police Saturday arrested Ryan Lynn Smith, 41, of Portland, on suspicion of second-degree theft and retail theft with circumstances.

Fugitive from justice — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested Michael Scott Crislip, 32, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice, a community custody violator and obstructing a public servant.

Robbery — Longview police Sunday arrested Wesley Adam Threet, 35, of Elma, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree robbery and criminal impersonation.

Fugitive from justice — Longview police Sunday arrested Bradley Joseph Will, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Burglary

800 block of Fifth Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Shed door kicked in, nothing appears to be missing.

Stolen vehicles

200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Silver Honda Civic. License unknown. Three subjects took the vehicle.

4100 block of Oak Street, Longview. Saturday. Maroon 2012 Jeep Compass. Washington AZV0678. Stolen from garage.

Thefts

500 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. A man with a red bandanna covering his face stole a vacuum.

1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Sunday. A man stole a woman's wallet.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

1500 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Appears someone threw part of a scooter at the door.

400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Saturday. Front door glass pane broken.

1400 block of California Way, Longview. Sunday. Someone threw a rock through the window, nothing appears to be stolen.

Vehicle prowl

400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Two subjects possibly prowling vehicles, one had its door open. Owner said nothing of value was taken.

