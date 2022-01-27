Police Blotter: Vehicle donated to Kelso High School auto shop reported stolen Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle, forgery — Kelso officers Wednesday arrested Zach Schriber, 28, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery, driving without a license, reckless driving, first-degree identity theft, attempted theft in the third degree and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Stolen property — Woodland officers Wednesday arrested Jacob Webster, 23, of Woodland, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree trafficking stolen property.

Burglaries

1700 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of phone stolen from storage unit.

1400 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of power tools taken from garage.

2600 block of 34th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.

Stolen vehicles

100 block of Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Report of white, Chevrolet Express van with Rawhide Electric logo stolen.

400 block of Brierwood Court, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Report of black 1998 Honda Civic four-door stolen. Washington CAC4703. Front bumper tied on.

1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of green and gold Subaru Legacy donated to Kelso High School auto shop class stolen. Oregon 324LDG.

Thefts

400 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Report of mail theft.

3900 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Wednesday. Report of $500 worth of items taken by an employee.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

3500 block of Dike Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Report of teens tying a rope around a fence and pulling it with a vehicle.

Vehicle prowls

2000 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Battery reported taken after vehicle prowl.

300 block of Long Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Report of black 2019 Ram broken into.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.