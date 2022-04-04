Police Blotter: Vape pen, pain medication reported stolen in alleged burglary Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fugitive — Longview police Saturday arrested Joseph Lee Brown, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Malicious mischief — Kelso police Sunday arrested Raquel Louise S. Cervantes, 35, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and disorderly conduct.
Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Luis Lemus Frausto, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary.
Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested James Robert Menning, 59, of Kalama, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Robbery — Longview police Sunday arrested Joseph Duran Rangel, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree robbery.
Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Adam Wayne Fisher, 36, of Kelso, on suspicion of organized retail theft.
Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Matthew John Gunnels, 36, of unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Burglaries
- 300 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Sunday. Resident arrived home to find a man in her bedroom. He took a vape pen and pain medication.
- 2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Clothes and food taken sometime after 9 a.m. Saturday.
- 1200 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Suspect took a weed-eater from the garage.
- 600 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Sometime overnight someone took items from the garage.
Stolen vehicle
- 100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Saturday. Green 2000 Ford Escort. Washington BEJ2257. Dent above the passenger side wheel and a cracked windshield.
Thefts
- 200 block of Owl Creek Road, Kelso. Sunday. Daughter used bank card information and took money.
- 300 block of Michner Street, Castle Rock. Sunday. Around 4 a.m., two men came onto the property, attempted to get into the garage and took a bicycle from the side yard.
- 1500 block of Down River Drive, Woodland. Sunday. Catalytic converter taken between 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Saturday. Man broke the window to the room.
- 200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Man threw a longboard at the vehicle, scratching it.
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Someone tried to set toilet paper on fire in the restroom.
Vehicle prowls
- 600 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Saturday. Items stolen.
- 500 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Sunday. Sub woofers and amp stolen.