Police Blotter: Vape pen, pain medication reported stolen in alleged burglary Sunday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Longview police Saturday arrested Joseph Lee Brown, 41, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Malicious mischief — Kelso police Sunday arrested Raquel Louise S. Cervantes, 35, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and disorderly conduct.

Burglary — Longview police Saturday arrested Luis Lemus Frausto, 28, of Longview, on suspicion of residential burglary.

Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Sunday arrested James Robert Menning, 59, of Kalama, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Robbery — Longview police Sunday arrested Joseph Duran Rangel, 29, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree robbery.

Theft — Longview police Sunday arrested Adam Wayne Fisher, 36, of Kelso, on suspicion of organized retail theft.

Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested Matthew John Gunnels, 36, of unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Burglaries

300 block of Nevada Drive, Longview. Sunday. Resident arrived home to find a man in her bedroom. He took a vape pen and pain medication.

2400 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Clothes and food taken sometime after 9 a.m. Saturday.

1200 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Suspect took a weed-eater from the garage.

600 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Sometime overnight someone took items from the garage.

Stolen vehicle

100 block of Solomon Road, Kelso. Saturday. Green 2000 Ford Escort. Washington BEJ2257. Dent above the passenger side wheel and a cracked windshield.

Thefts

200 block of Owl Creek Road, Kelso. Sunday. Daughter used bank card information and took money.

300 block of Michner Street, Castle Rock. Sunday. Around 4 a.m., two men came onto the property, attempted to get into the garage and took a bicycle from the side yard.

1500 block of Down River Drive, Woodland. Sunday. Catalytic converter taken between 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Saturday. Man broke the window to the room.

200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Man threw a longboard at the vehicle, scratching it.

500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Someone tried to set toilet paper on fire in the restroom.

Vehicle prowls

600 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Saturday. Items stolen.

500 block of Burcham Street, Kelso. Sunday. Sub woofers and amp stolen.

