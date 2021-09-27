Police Blotter: Utility trailer, John Deere tractor stolen Friday night

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Malicious mischief — Longview police Saturday arrested Quentin Allen Johnson, 22, of Stanfield, Oregon, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.

Hit and run — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Huber Velez, 30, of Woodland, on suspicion of hit and run.

Malicious mischief, burglary attempt — Longview police Sunday arrested Steven Michael Wells, 29, of Lacey, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree and third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary attempt.

Burglaries

7000 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Friday. Occurred in the last three days.

1200 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Man threw a rock at the front door and threw planters around while yelling.

1200 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Sunday. Fence lock broken, money missing from the register and a customer’s vehicle missing.

Stolen vehicles