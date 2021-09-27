Police Blotter: Utility trailer, John Deere tractor stolen Friday night

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Malicious mischief — Longview police Saturday arrested Quentin Allen Johnson, 22, of Stanfield, Oregon, on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Hit and run — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Huber Velez, 30, of Woodland, on suspicion of hit and run.
Malicious mischief, burglary attempt — Longview police Sunday arrested Steven Michael Wells, 29, of Lacey, Washington, on suspicion of second-degree and third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary attempt.
Burglaries
7000 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Friday. Occurred in the last three days.
1200 block of Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. Man threw a rock at the front door and threw planters around while yelling.
1200 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Sunday. Fence lock broken, money missing from the register and a customer’s vehicle missing.
Stolen vehicles
800 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Friday. Black 20-foot dump trailer stolen overnight. Worth $4,500.
1100 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Honda motorcycle. Washington 3G4489.
Beech Street and California Way, Longview. Friday. White 2002 Ford F250 4x4 extended cab. Tool box in the bed. Washington C98401E.
Thefts
400 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Wallet taken from vehicle.
2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Three men in a red Dodge flatbed truck stole a black utility trailer with a green and yellow John Deere tractor on the back at about 10 p.m.
100 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Friday. Suspects on video.
200 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Man cutting a catalytic converter from a green SUV.
800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Saturday. Theft of rental property packet.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Friday. Someone removed caution tape from the area and threw it down the hillside.
900 block of Columbia Street, Kelso. Friday. Suspects put shaving cream on vehicle. No damage.
200 block of Park Road, Woodland. Friday. Graffiti on the public works building.
200 block of Third Place, Kalama. Saturday. Round hole in window’s outer glass, possibly hit by a BB gun or slingshot.
Vehicle prowls
1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Saturday. Some small items and antenna stolen.
1200 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Man in the driveway looking into vehicles.