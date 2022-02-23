Police Blotter: Two wallets reported stolen from Three Rivers Mall on Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Zaccary Bopp, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and obstructing a public servant.
Heroin possession — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Blake Brosnahan, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of heroin possession with intent, failure to obey a police officer, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license.
Theft — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Bradley English, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of theft, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and contempt of court.
Fraud — Longview police were alerted Tuesday of a man attempting to pick up gift cards without paying for them at multiple stores.
People are also reading…
Burglaries
- 100 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Tuesday. Residential burglary.
- 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.
- 700 block of Pioneer Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Residential break-in but nothing reported stolen.
Stolen vehicles
- 1200 block of Coweeman Lane, Kelso. Tuesday. Green 2000 Honda Civic. WA plates.
- 2600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Grey 2005 Honda Civic. WA BOW7261.
- 200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Tuesday. Silver 2013 Ford Fiesta. OR 407GMW. Passenger side window cracked.
Thefts
- 1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen.
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet and phone stolen from locker.
- 300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet stolen from car.
- 2000 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Attempt to steal catalytic converter from car.
- Alder and Baltimore streets, Longview. Tuesday. Attempt to take tires from parked car.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Crown Point Road, Longview. Tuesday. Call about graffiti.
- 400 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Broken window, possibly from break-in attempt over the weekend.
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Rock thrown through window.
Vehicle prowl
- 300 block of Horizon Drive, Kalama. Tuesday.