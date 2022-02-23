Police Blotter: Two wallets reported stolen from Three Rivers Mall on Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Zaccary Bopp, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and obstructing a public servant.

Heroin possession — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Blake Brosnahan, 29, of Kelso, on suspicion of heroin possession with intent, failure to obey a police officer, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license.

Theft — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Bradley English, 30, of Longview, on suspicion of theft, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and contempt of court.

Fraud — Longview police were alerted Tuesday of a man attempting to pick up gift cards without paying for them at multiple stores.

Burglaries

100 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Tuesday. Residential burglary.

300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.

700 block of Pioneer Avenue, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Residential break-in but nothing reported stolen.

Stolen vehicles

1200 block of Coweeman Lane, Kelso. Tuesday. Green 2000 Honda Civic. WA plates.

2600 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Grey 2005 Honda Civic. WA BOW7261.

200 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Tuesday. Silver 2013 Ford Fiesta. OR 407GMW. Passenger side window cracked.

Thefts

1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen.

300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet and phone stolen from locker.

300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet stolen from car.

2000 block of Washington Way, Longview. Tuesday. Attempt to steal catalytic converter from car.

Alder and Baltimore streets, Longview. Tuesday. Attempt to take tires from parked car.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

100 block of Crown Point Road, Longview. Tuesday. Call about graffiti.

400 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Broken window, possibly from break-in attempt over the weekend.

900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Rock thrown through window.

Vehicle prowl

300 block of Horizon Drive, Kalama. Tuesday.

