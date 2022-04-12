 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Two vehicles reported stolen Monday in Longview

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 Assault

  • 4100 block of Poplar Way, Longview. Monday. Report of a person staying in a home grabbing the homeowner by the throat when asked to move out. 

Burglaries

  • 400 block of Willow Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of theft from a work truck and residential garage overnight. 
  • 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of a person with a flashlight seen in a trailer the owner left due to a power outage.

Stolen vehicles

  • 100 block of Discovery Drive, Kalama. Monday. Report of a red 2008 Toyota Yaris stolen. Washington BND2342.
  • 1500 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of a known person taking a green 2006 Chevrolet 1500 without permission. Washington C13564V.
  • 300 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of silver Buick LaCrosse with Washington plates taken.

Thefts

  • 100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Report of a lock cut and items taken from a trailer in a parking lot. 
  • 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Monday.
  • 1300 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Monday. Report of catalytic converter theft. 

Vehicle prowl

  • 18th Avenue and Baltimore Street, Longview. Monday. Report of a woman trying to get into someone's vehicle.

