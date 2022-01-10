Police Blotter: Two theft arrests in Castle Rock Friday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fugitive from justice — Kelso officers Friday arrested Aaron Allred, 46, of Kelso on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Theft — Castle Rock officers Friday arrested Steven Bohna, 25, of Castle Rock on suspicion of possession of stolen property, third-degree theft, gross criminal conspiracy, residential burglary, taking a vehicle without permission, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempted residential burglary and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Burglary — Castle Rock officers Friday arrested Robert Depriest, 35, of Castle Rock on suspicion of residential burglary, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant, taking a vehicle without permission, possession of a stolen vehicle, third degree theft, criminal conspiracy and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Impersonation — Kelso officers Friday arrested Jason Lorentzen, 48, on suspicion of criminal impersonation and failure to register as a sex offender.
Assault
1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Friday. Report of a hysterical female in “tent city.”
Burglary
2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Report of commercial burglary.
Theft
200 block of Hazel Dell View Drive, Castle Rock. Report of theft of a package.