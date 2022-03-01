Police Blotter: Two suspected fugitives picked up in Cowlitz County on Monday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Cowlitz deputies Monday arrested Stephen William Aiken, 38, of Astoria, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and violating probation or parole. He was also picked up on a warrant for suspicion of first-degree theft.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz deputies Monday arrested Zachary Grant Ashlock, 44, unknown residence, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz deputies Monday arrested Patrick Levi Dennis, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Fugitive — Longview officers Monday arrested Stacey Loewen, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

