 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Two suspected fugitives picked up in Cowlitz County on Monday

Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Fugitive — Cowlitz deputies Monday arrested Stephen William Aiken, 38, of Astoria, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice and violating probation or parole. He was also picked up on a warrant for suspicion of first-degree theft. 

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz deputies Monday arrested Zachary Grant Ashlock, 44, unknown residence, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz deputies Monday arrested Patrick Levi Dennis, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Fugitive — Longview officers Monday arrested Stacey Loewen, 48, of Longview, on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. 

People are also reading…

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian artists under pressure to denounce Ukraine invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News