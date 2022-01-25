Police Blotter: Two reports of mail thefts Monday in Cowlitz County lead to fraudulent charges

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drugs, assault — Kelso officers Monday arrested Mauricio Eleazar Bazan, 22, of Kelso, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, fourth-degree assault, hit and run and driving while license is suspended in the third degree.

Assault — Cowlitz County deputies Monday arrested Debra Julianne Deane, 60, of Longview, on suspicion of first-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Fraud — A Longview man reported Monday a W-2 and new debit card were stolen from his mailbox, and fraudulent charges were made with the card at a Kelso gas station.

Fraud — A Longview woman reported Monday $4,000 was taken out of her account via a money transfer app.

Fraud — A Woodland man reported Monday a debit card was stolen from the mail and used at a Woodland gas station and apps including Uber and Lyft.

Assault

3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Report of neighbor hitting someone with a stick.

Burglaries

8000 Lewis River Road, Ariel. Monday. Report of equipment worth more than $15,000 taken.

900 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday. Report of someone smashing a window in a business and taking items.

1400 block of Guild Road, Woodland. Monday. Tools worth $4,500 reported taken over the weekend.

Stolen vehicles

200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Monday. Black 2002 Honda Shadow 750 motorcycle with dead battery. Washington 2F5945. Estimated worth of $1,700.

900 block of Castleman Drive, Longview. Monday. Green 1998 Honda Civic DX four-door. Washington 788YDD.

3100 block of Maple Street, Longview. Monday. 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Washington 4J6664.

Thefts

200 block of Barnes Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of theft from garage sale.

100 block Bergly Lane, Longview. Monday. Report of construction tools and equipment taken Jan. 15.

3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Monday. Dog food, shoes and other items reported stolen.

1000 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Hats reported stolen from a store.

300 block of Rosewood Street, Woodland. Monday. Blue bicycle.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

700 block of Harmony Drive, Longview. Monday. Report of cutting trees on private property.

500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Monday. Report of an attempt to break into a store the night before and breaking the outer layer of glass on a door.

500 block of Main Street, Kelso. Monday.

Vehicle prowl

400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Wallet reported taken from vehicle Sunday, and fraudulent charges made to bank card.

