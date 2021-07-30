Police Blotter: Two reports of guns stolen from vehicles in Woodland Thursday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County deputies Friday arrested Amanda Janzen Smith, 31, of Marysville, Washington on suspicion of two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and third degree theft.
Sex offender — Cowlitz County deputies Thursday arrested Jason Lorentzen, 47, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.
Assault
2000 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Thursday.
500 block of Alder Street, Kelso. Thursday.
Stolen Vehicle
1000 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Thursday. Stolen white Ford F-350 recovered.
Theft
1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Vacuum allegedly taken from porch.
1000 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. License plate Washington B23125Y reported stolen and replaced with another.
400 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Thursday. Phone.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
1100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Thursday.
1300 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Juveniles allegedly kicked and keyed vehicle.
Vehicle Prowl
300 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Thursday.
2100 block of Salmon Street, Woodland. Thursday.
1800 block of Rhododendron Drive, Woodland. Thursday. Springfield 9mm gun.
2100 block of Dahlia Street, Woodland. Thursday. Ruger 380 gun.
2100 block of Dahlia Street, Woodland. Thursday. Three keys on a Woodland Beavers lanyard.