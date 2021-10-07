Police Blotter: Two pistols stolen from vehicles Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Failure to register — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Scott Wayne Baldwin, 51, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.
Drugs, parole violation — Longview police Wednesday arrested Noah George Allen Janicki, 22, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute and parole violation.
Theft, failure to register — Woodland police Wednesday arrested Chad Thurston Lee, 55, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of third-degree theft, failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft and failure to register as a sex offender.
Assault, harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jamie Senbad McElroy, 24, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment and interfering with reporting.
Unlawful imprisonment, assault, interfering, burglary — Longview police Wednesday arrested Traditia Dawn Wood, 42, of University Place, Washington, on suspicion of exhibiting or carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree burglary, interfering with reporting, fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and a warrant for contempt of court.
Burglaries
- 200 block of Fishers Lane, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Jewelry.
- 1200 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Wednesday.
Stolen vehicles
- 900 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Wednesday. Black 2017 Chevy Silverado.
- 2600 block of Harding Street, Longview. Wednesday. Gold 2002 Mercedes C240. WA BUU4506.
Thefts
- 100 block of Olson Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Gas.
- 200 block of 10th Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Cellphone.
- 1400 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Wednesday. Keys.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Cellphone.
- 3000 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Catalytic converter.
- 1200 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Catalytic converter.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 1400 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Tires slashed.
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Occurred several weeks ago, reported Wednesday.
- 300 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Car windows broken.
- 300 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
Vehicle prowls
- 400 block of Second Street, Kalama. Wednesday. Sig Sauer P365.
- 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
- 500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. M57 pistol.
- 700 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday.
- 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Wednesday.