Police Blotter: Two pistols stolen from vehicles Wednesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to register — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Scott Wayne Baldwin, 51, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender.

Drugs, parole violation — Longview police Wednesday arrested Noah George Allen Janicki, 22, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute and parole violation.

Theft, failure to register — Woodland police Wednesday arrested Chad Thurston Lee, 55, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of third-degree theft, failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft and failure to register as a sex offender.

Assault, harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jamie Senbad McElroy, 24, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment and interfering with reporting.