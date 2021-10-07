 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Two pistols stolen from vehicles Wednesday
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Two pistols stolen from vehicles Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to register — Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Scott Wayne Baldwin, 51, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender. 

Drugs, parole violation — Longview police Wednesday arrested Noah George Allen Janicki, 22, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute and parole violation. 

Theft, failure to register — Woodland police Wednesday arrested Chad Thurston Lee, 55, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of third-degree theft, failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft and failure to register as a sex offender. 

Assault, harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jamie Senbad McElroy, 24, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment and interfering with reporting. 

Unlawful imprisonment, assault, interfering, burglary — Longview police Wednesday arrested Traditia Dawn Wood, 42, of University Place, Washington, on suspicion of exhibiting or carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree burglary, interfering with reporting, fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and a warrant for contempt of court. 

Burglaries

  • 200 block of Fishers Lane, Kelso. Wednesday. 
  • 700 block of Grade Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Jewelry. 
  • 1200 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Wednesday. 

Stolen vehicles

  • 900 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Wednesday. Black 2017 Chevy Silverado. 
  • 2600 block of Harding Street, Longview. Wednesday. Gold 2002 Mercedes C240. WA BUU4506. 

Thefts

  • 100 block of Olson Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Gas. 
  • 200 block of 10th Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Cellphone. 
  • 1400 block of Baltimore Street, Longview. Wednesday. Keys. 
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Cellphone. 
  • 3000 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Catalytic converter. 
  • 1200 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Catalytic converter. 

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 1400 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Tires slashed. 
  • 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Occurred several weeks ago, reported Wednesday. 
  • 300 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Car windows broken.  
  • 300 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. 

Vehicle prowls

  • 400 block of Second Street, Kalama. Wednesday. Sig Sauer P365. 
  • 800 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. 
  • 500 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. M57 pistol. 
  • 700 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. 
  • 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Wednesday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News