Police Blotter: Two Oregon women arrested Thursday for suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Stolen vehicle — Woodland officers Thursday arrested Marijane Isobella Dawn Fitzwater, 22, of Beaverton, Oregon on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Stolen vehicle, contraband in jail — Woodland officers Thursday arrested Aubra Carl Rasmussen, 29, of Hillsboro, Oregon, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, making a false statement and introducing a contraband substance to jail.

Sex offender registration — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Michael Paul Harlan, 46, of Kelso, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender with two priors, contempt of court and driving without a license in the third degree.

Theft, forgery — Longview officers Thursday arrested James Dewayne Shepherd, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, forgery, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Burglary

500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Report of someone entering a city building at night.

Theft

2500 block of Sunrise Street, Kelso. Thursday. Report of mail box broken into the day before.

Vehicle prowl

700 block of Sunnyside Street, Kelso. Thursday. Report of Ruger LCP handgun taken from vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.