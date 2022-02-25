Police Blotter: Two Oregon women arrested Thursday for suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stolen vehicle — Woodland officers Thursday arrested Marijane Isobella Dawn Fitzwater, 22, of Beaverton, Oregon on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Stolen vehicle, contraband in jail — Woodland officers Thursday arrested Aubra Carl Rasmussen, 29, of Hillsboro, Oregon, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, making a false statement and introducing a contraband substance to jail.
Sex offender registration — Cowlitz deputies Thursday arrested Michael Paul Harlan, 46, of Kelso, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender with two priors, contempt of court and driving without a license in the third degree.
Theft, forgery — Longview officers Thursday arrested James Dewayne Shepherd, 34, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree theft, forgery, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
Burglary
- 500 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Report of someone entering a city building at night.
Theft
- 2500 block of Sunrise Street, Kelso. Thursday. Report of mail box broken into the day before.
Vehicle prowl
- 700 block of Sunnyside Street, Kelso. Thursday. Report of Ruger LCP handgun taken from vehicle.