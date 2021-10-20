Police Blotter: Two motorcycles reported stolen from Woodland home Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sex offender — Longview police deputies Tuesday arrested Kurtis Mathis, 36, of unknown address, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Joshua Murray, 47, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree theft and driving with a suspended license.

Identity theft — Longview police deputies Tuesday arrested Jonathan Shaw, 45, of Longview, on suspicion of identity theft, forgery and theft of more than $5,000.

Assault — Longview police deputies Tuesday arrested Karen Trott, 47, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Fraud — Kalama police deputies responded Tuesday to a report of three fraudulent checks being written out of victim's account.

Burglaries