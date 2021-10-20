Police Blotter: Two motorcycles reported stolen from Woodland home Tuesday

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sex offender — Longview police deputies Tuesday arrested Kurtis Mathis, 36, of unknown address, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Joshua Murray, 47, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree theft and driving with a suspended license.
Identity theft — Longview police deputies Tuesday arrested Jonathan Shaw, 45, of Longview, on suspicion of identity theft, forgery and theft of more than $5,000.
Assault — Longview police deputies Tuesday arrested Karen Trott, 47, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Fraud — Kalama police deputies responded Tuesday to a report of three fraudulent checks being written out of victim's account.
Burglaries
- 1100 block of Bodine Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Residential burglary.
- 8000 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Tuesday. Suspect reportedly broke into property and cut locks off shipping containers.
- 400 block of Catlin Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.
Stolen vehicle
- 300 block of Inverness Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Two motorcycles stolen, white and blue Suzuki GSX-R750 and orange KTM 250SX. Washington plates. Suspects identified.
Thefts
- 1300 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen from company vehicle.
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Wallet stolen from purse.
Vandalism/malicious mischief
- 100 block of Stoneway Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Tires popped with scissors by a known suspect.
- 5100 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Suspicious late-night behavior by juveniles behind a school building.
Vehicle prowl
- 1300 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet stolen from vehicle.