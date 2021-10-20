 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: Two motorcycles reported stolen from Woodland home Tuesday
editor's pick
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: Two motorcycles reported stolen from Woodland home Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sex offender — Longview police deputies Tuesday arrested Kurtis Mathis, 36, of unknown address, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

Stolen vehicle  Cowlitz County sheriff's officers Tuesday arrested Joshua Murray, 47, of Longview, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree theft and driving with a suspended license.

Identity theft — Longview police deputies Tuesday arrested Jonathan Shaw, 45, of Longview, on suspicion of identity theft, forgery and theft of more than $5,000.

Assault — Longview police deputies Tuesday arrested Karen Trott, 47, of Kelso, on suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Fraud — Kalama police deputies responded Tuesday to a report of three fraudulent checks being written out of victim's account.

Burglaries

  • 1100 block of Bodine Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Residential burglary.
  • 8000 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Tuesday. Suspect reportedly broke into property and cut locks off shipping containers.
  • 400 block of Catlin Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Commercial burglary.

Stolen vehicle

  • 300 block of Inverness Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Two motorcycles stolen, white and blue Suzuki GSX-R750 and orange KTM 250SX. Washington plates. Suspects identified.

Thefts

  • 1300 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Catalytic converter stolen from company vehicle.
  • 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Tuesday. Wallet stolen from purse.

Vandalism/malicious mischief

  • 100 block of Stoneway Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Tires popped with scissors by a known suspect.
  • 5100 block of West Side Highway, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Suspicious late-night behavior by juveniles behind a school building.

Vehicle prowl

  • 1300 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Tuesday. Wallet stolen from vehicle.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Where Taliban and ex-soldiers face their wounds

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News